HHS announces removal of US CDC Director less than one month in position

2025-08-28 08:30:33
(MENAFN) The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been dismissed just weeks after being confirmed by the Senate, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people,” the department announced on X, the US social media platform. The statement also underlined Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s backing of the CDC’s remaining staff, adding that he “will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”

Monarez’s attorneys, however, rejected the announcement, calling it “legally deficient.” “Our client was notified tonight by White House staff in the personnel office that she was fired,” said lawyers Mark Zaid and Abbe David Lowell. They argued that “as a presidential appointee, Senate-confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her,” insisting she remains the lawful director.

In a separate statement, the legal team accused Kennedy and the department of “weaponizing public health for political gain,” claiming Monarez was targeted for refusing to endorse “unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.”

