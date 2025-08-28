403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HHS announces removal of US CDC Director less than one month in position
(MENAFN) The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been dismissed just weeks after being confirmed by the Senate, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
“Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people,” the department announced on X, the US social media platform. The statement also underlined Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s backing of the CDC’s remaining staff, adding that he “will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”
Monarez’s attorneys, however, rejected the announcement, calling it “legally deficient.” “Our client was notified tonight by White House staff in the personnel office that she was fired,” said lawyers Mark Zaid and Abbe David Lowell. They argued that “as a presidential appointee, Senate-confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her,” insisting she remains the lawful director.
In a separate statement, the legal team accused Kennedy and the department of “weaponizing public health for political gain,” claiming Monarez was targeted for refusing to endorse “unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.”
“Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people,” the department announced on X, the US social media platform. The statement also underlined Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s backing of the CDC’s remaining staff, adding that he “will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”
Monarez’s attorneys, however, rejected the announcement, calling it “legally deficient.” “Our client was notified tonight by White House staff in the personnel office that she was fired,” said lawyers Mark Zaid and Abbe David Lowell. They argued that “as a presidential appointee, Senate-confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her,” insisting she remains the lawful director.
In a separate statement, the legal team accused Kennedy and the department of “weaponizing public health for political gain,” claiming Monarez was targeted for refusing to endorse “unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment