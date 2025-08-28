Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesia’s industrial confidence index strengthens in August

Indonesia’s industrial confidence index strengthens in August


2025-08-28 08:25:21
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s industrial confidence index saw an improvement in August, supported by growth across 21 different processing sub-sectors, according to officials from the Ministry of Industry.

The index reached 53.55 in August, marking a 1.15-point increase compared to the same month last year and a 0.66-point rise from July’s figure of 52.89. “Indonesia's industrial confidence index in August remains expansive, mainly driven by 21 processing sub-sectors. Their expansion strongly supports overall growth momentum,” a ministry spokesperson said during a press briefing.

Transportation equipment, along with printing and reproduction of recorded media, showed the highest confidence levels among the sectors surveyed. Out of 23 sub-sectors reviewed, two reported contraction—namely the metal goods industry (excluding machinery and equipment) and the machinery and equipment repair and installation industry.

Despite these declines, outlook for the coming six months remains positive, with business players maintaining a strong sense of optimism, the spokesperson added.

MENAFN28082025000045017281ID1109988450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search