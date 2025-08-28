403
Indonesia’s industrial confidence index strengthens in August
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s industrial confidence index saw an improvement in August, supported by growth across 21 different processing sub-sectors, according to officials from the Ministry of Industry.
The index reached 53.55 in August, marking a 1.15-point increase compared to the same month last year and a 0.66-point rise from July’s figure of 52.89. “Indonesia's industrial confidence index in August remains expansive, mainly driven by 21 processing sub-sectors. Their expansion strongly supports overall growth momentum,” a ministry spokesperson said during a press briefing.
Transportation equipment, along with printing and reproduction of recorded media, showed the highest confidence levels among the sectors surveyed. Out of 23 sub-sectors reviewed, two reported contraction—namely the metal goods industry (excluding machinery and equipment) and the machinery and equipment repair and installation industry.
Despite these declines, outlook for the coming six months remains positive, with business players maintaining a strong sense of optimism, the spokesperson added.
