403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League calls for stronger ties in AI industry
(MENAFN) The Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has urged Arab nations to deepen collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and step up funding for research and development.
Speaking at the launch of the Arab AI Forum in New Alamein, Egypt, he encouraged member states to adopt the organization’s newly approved ethical charter on AI, a framework designed to ensure “responsible and fair use of AI, while respecting cultural specificities and social values in the Arab region,” according to reports.
Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat emphasized that closer cooperation among Arab countries on AI “is no longer a luxury but a pressing necessity.” He underlined the importance of creating a formal structure for joint efforts, noting that Egypt has suggested the formation of a council of Arab ministers for AI and emerging technologies under the Arab League to coordinate strategies and expand the region’s influence in the sector.
Talaat also announced that Egypt will host the first AI Everything Middle East and Africa summit in February 2026, aiming to further promote collaboration and innovation in artificial intelligence across the region.
Speaking at the launch of the Arab AI Forum in New Alamein, Egypt, he encouraged member states to adopt the organization’s newly approved ethical charter on AI, a framework designed to ensure “responsible and fair use of AI, while respecting cultural specificities and social values in the Arab region,” according to reports.
Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat emphasized that closer cooperation among Arab countries on AI “is no longer a luxury but a pressing necessity.” He underlined the importance of creating a formal structure for joint efforts, noting that Egypt has suggested the formation of a council of Arab ministers for AI and emerging technologies under the Arab League to coordinate strategies and expand the region’s influence in the sector.
Talaat also announced that Egypt will host the first AI Everything Middle East and Africa summit in February 2026, aiming to further promote collaboration and innovation in artificial intelligence across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment