Arab League calls for stronger ties in AI industry


2025-08-28 08:23:49
(MENAFN) The Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has urged Arab nations to deepen collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and step up funding for research and development.

Speaking at the launch of the Arab AI Forum in New Alamein, Egypt, he encouraged member states to adopt the organization’s newly approved ethical charter on AI, a framework designed to ensure “responsible and fair use of AI, while respecting cultural specificities and social values in the Arab region,” according to reports.

Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat emphasized that closer cooperation among Arab countries on AI “is no longer a luxury but a pressing necessity.” He underlined the importance of creating a formal structure for joint efforts, noting that Egypt has suggested the formation of a council of Arab ministers for AI and emerging technologies under the Arab League to coordinate strategies and expand the region’s influence in the sector.

Talaat also announced that Egypt will host the first AI Everything Middle East and Africa summit in February 2026, aiming to further promote collaboration and innovation in artificial intelligence across the region.

