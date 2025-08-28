Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Issues Fresh Flood Alerts To Pakistan Over Tawi River Overflow

2025-08-28 08:20:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Swollen Tawi River in Jammu. Photo Credits: Office Of CM J&K / X

New Delhi- India has issued fresh alerts to Pakistan about the“high probability” of flooding in the Tawi river, with incessant rainfall in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams, sources said on Wednesday.

The alerts, routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs, were issued on“humanitarian grounds,” the sources said.

The first alert was issued on Monday.

“We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions,” a source said.

The Tawi river originates in the Himalayas and passes through the Jammu division before joining the Chenab in Pakistan.

