When Floods Knocked Out All Others, Jio Network Kept J&K Talking
By Sandeep Kotwal
Srinagar- When flash floods tore through Jammu & Kashmir, the region was plunged into chaos - power lines snapped, roads were washed away, and communication networks went silent. Families huddled in uncertainty, unable to reach loved ones stranded across the valley or beyond. Almost every major telecom operator - Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL - fell silent, leaving citizens in an unprecedented information blackout.
Amid this silence, one network stood out: Reliance Jio. Its resilient infrastructure allowed people across the valley to stay connected, offering a rare lifeline in the midst of the disaster.
Fathers could check on children stranded in other towns, daughters reassured parents in Srinagar, and families could communicate about evacuation plans and safety measures.
The network's resilience was not accidental. Unlike others that relied heavily on fibre routes along roads and rivers, many of which were damaged during the floods, Jio had diversified its backbone connectivity. Much of its core network in Jammu & Kashmir is built on transmission corridors designed to withstand natural disruptions.
