NGT Pulls Up J & K Officials Over Tree Felling In North Kashmir
Srinagar- The National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to explain how more than 1,000 trees were felled in the Rajwar forests of Kupwara for the Handwara–Bangus road without the required compensatory payments worth Rs 3.81 crore.
The Tribunal's Principal Bench in New Delhi, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, asked the Chief Secretary to submit an affidavit fixing responsibility on officers who permitted the violations and to disclose whether similar irregularities have occurred in other projects across the Union Territory.
The Rajwar forests, a stretch of thick green cover in north Kashmir, were opened to the Public Works Department in 2019 for Phase I of the Handwara–Bangus road. The sanction covered 14 hectares and allowed the felling of 447 mature trees, 340 poles, and 236 saplings - largely deodar, kail, and fir. In return, the government was meant to pay Rs 3.81 crore for compensatory afforestation, roadside plantations, and the Net Present Value of the forest.
That payment has not been made. Appearing before the Tribunal, Kashmir's Chief Conservator of Forests, Irfan Rasool Wani, admitted that while the trees were already cut, the amount was still unpaid.
The Tribunal called it a serious violation.“How was tree cutting permitted in the absence of payment?” the Bench asked, demanding action against officers who cleared the work.
