In Photos: Jhelum Breaches Danger Mark, Flood Panic Revives 2014 Memories
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Heavy rains continued to batter Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, leaving the region on high alert as rivers swelled and flood warnings were issued across the valley.
The Jhelum river breached the flood alert mark at Sangam in Anantnag district and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday, submerging several low-lying residential areas and prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation.
Several residential and commercial areas in Srinagar and Anantnag were inundated as the divisional administration placed relevant departments on high alert, instructing them to respond swiftly to any emerging situation, officials said.
