Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Photos: Jhelum Breaches Danger Mark, Flood Panic Revives 2014 Memories

In Photos: Jhelum Breaches Danger Mark, Flood Panic Revives 2014 Memories


2025-08-28 08:19:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Heavy rains continued to batter Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, leaving the region on high alert as rivers swelled and flood warnings were issued across the valley.
The Jhelum river breached the flood alert mark at Sangam in Anantnag district and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday, submerging several low-lying residential areas and prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation.

Several residential and commercial areas in Srinagar and Anantnag were inundated as the divisional administration placed relevant departments on high alert, instructing them to respond swiftly to any emerging situation, officials said.



MENAFN28082025000215011059ID1109988441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search