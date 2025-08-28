Jhelum Breaches Danger Mark, Flood Panic Revives 2014 Memories

Swollen River Jhelum In Srinagar on Wednesday, KO photo by Adil Rehman

Srinagar- Heavy rains continued to batter Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, leaving the region on high alert as rivers swelled and flood warnings were issued across the valley. The Jhelum river breached the flood alert mark at Sangam in Anantnag district and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday, submerging several low-lying residential areas and prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation.

Several residential and commercial areas in Srinagar and Anantnag were inundated as the divisional administration placed relevant departments on high alert, instructing them to respond swiftly to any emerging situation, officials said. While the rains have eased in some parts of south Kashmir, leading to receding waters, the Jhelum in Srinagar continues to rise.

Officials assured residents that all possible measures are being taken to ensure public safety, urging people not to panic despite the inundation, which has revived memories of the devastating 2014 floods.

As the water bodies across the Valley swelled due to rainfall, with some areas in south Kashmir receiving heavy rain, several areas were left flooded and water entered residential and commercial areas in Srinagar and Anantnag districts.

In Srinagar, water entered the residential areas in Kursu, Rajbagh, Bemina and Sekidafar, while most places in main Anantnag town also saw flood waters enter residential as well as commercial areas, leaving markets submerged, they said.