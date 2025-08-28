Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katra Tragedy: PM Modi Saddened By Loss Of Lives

Katra Tragedy: PM Modi Saddened By Loss Of Lives


2025-08-28 08:19:56
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi- Expressing grief at the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the administration is assisting all those affected in the incident.

He said on X,“The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32 with rescuers pulling out more bodies from under the debris, officials said on Wednesday, a day after disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

