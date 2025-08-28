Katra Tragedy: Families Desperately Search For Missing Ones

Katra- The rhythmic chants of pilgrims have been replaced with frantic footsteps of those looking for their loved ones in the wake of a disastrous landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine which has claimed 34 lives till now.

In Katra, the base camp, hospitals and help desks are hubs of growing uncertainty as families run between them, holding on to the hope that their missing ones are among the survivors.

The disaster befell the busy Adhkuwari trail, a halfway point along the pilgrimage walk, where a crowded rest stop was destroyed by a torrent of rocks and debris.

For Shubam Sahu, nature's fury is for real as he and his 11-member team from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were walking back from the shrine when the ground collapsed. Three members of his team are missing now.

“There are some people who are still unidentified,” he said with a heavy voice.“That was the reason we came here,” he told PTI Videos outside the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra.