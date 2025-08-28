Why Pilgrims Not Stopped Despite Warning? Asks J&K CM

J&K CM Omar Abdullah – File photo

Sanctions ₹6 Lakh Ex-Gratia, ₹10 Cr Relief Fund

Calls 2025 Floods A 'Shocking Eye Opener'

Srinagar- Why did officials not stop Vaishno Devi pilgrims from treading the track when there was a warning of inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned on Wednesday as the toll in the landslide rose to 32.

The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended when the mountainside gave way and stones, boulders, and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm on Tuesday, catching people unawares. Rescuers pulled out more bodies from under the debris a day after the disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said,“We will have to talk about it later. When we knew about the weather, should we not have taken certain steps to save those lives? The weather warning had come to us a few days ago.”

Posing questions for officials, he further said,“Why were these people on the track? Why were they not stopped? Why were they not moved to a safe place? This has to be discussed later. We feel sorrow over the loss of 29 to 30 precious lives.”

Omar also announced an ex-gratia of ₹6 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi and other flood-related incidents reported in the last two days across the Union Territory. The amount includes ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹2 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund.