Harshvardhan Rane Studies In Between Shots In An Attempt To Balance Studies & Work

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is utilizing each and every minute during his struggle to balance studies and work.

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself studying in between shots for his exams scheduled for December this year. Harshvardhan is presently busy shooting for his next, "Silaa" in Srinagar.

"Exam december mein hain...but need to use every minute i get in between breaks or while in the car or in the boat, while shooting for #Silaa in #DalLake #Srinagar...#Deewaniyat releasing 21st October, agar aap logon ne ticket khareed li is baar, then i might sore better :)", he captioned the video.

Before Srinagar, the second schedule of "Silaa” took place in Vietnam.

Made under the direction of Omung Kumar's "Silaa" will show Harshvardhan as a man on the path of emotional conflict and physical transformation.

With leading lady Sadia Khateeb, 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra has also been signed as the key antagonist in the much-awaited drama.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor has undergone intense training in martial arts and stunt choreography to prepare for the role.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Along with his acting career, Harshvardhan is also pursuing a degree in Psychology Honours, for which he will be giving an exam towards the end of this year.

In addition to "Silla", Harshvardhan will also be seen as the lead in "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” where he will be sharing screen space with Sonam Bajwa for the first time. The project is being directed by Milap Zaveri.

His exciting lineup further includes“Sanam Teri Kasam 2” and“Kun Faya Kun,” along with Sanjeeda Sheikh.