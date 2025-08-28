403
Putin Eyes Global Economic Power Moving to Asia
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday that the center of global economic power is increasingly moving toward Asia, presenting fresh opportunities for enhanced cooperation through organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.
Putin said in his greeting to participants of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum, according to a Kremlin statement, “With the center of global economic activity increasingly shifting to the Asia-Pacific region, new opportunities are opening up for building mutually beneficial ties, not only bilaterally but also within frameworks like the SCO and BRICS.”
Scheduled for September 3–6 in Vladivostok, the forum will gather approximately 6,000 delegates representing 36 countries. The event’s agenda includes 90 sessions divided into seven thematic blocks under the theme “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.”
Since its inception in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum has become a cornerstone for Russia’s efforts to attract investment and reinforce its strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific amid evolving global dynamics.
