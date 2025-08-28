403
Türkiye Kicks Off Maritime-Focused TEKNOFEST Edition in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s premier technology and aerospace festival, TEKNOFEST, unveiled a dedicated maritime edition Thursday in Istanbul, spotlighting the nation’s naval capabilities and cutting-edge maritime technologies.
The four-day Blue Homeland event is hosted at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, with Anadolu serving as the global communication partner. While the festival officially commenced Thursday, public attendance is scheduled for August 30-31.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is anticipated to participate in the opening ceremonies.
A central feature of the festival is a series of high-stakes competitions, focusing on unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles. The Turkish Navy is showcasing its most advanced vessels, including the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, TCG Istanbul frigate, TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, TCG Orucreis frigate, TCG Nusret minelayer, alongside the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hizirreis submarines.
TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland extends beyond military technology, featuring exhibitions on maritime history and culture, immersive virtual reality experiences, and a lineup of expert conferences.
Following this maritime edition, TEKNOFEST’s flagship event is scheduled to take place from September 17 to 21 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.
