Crescent Biopharma To Present At September Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma , Inc. ("Crescent" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York.



Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:35 p.m. ET in New York.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at , and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

