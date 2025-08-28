Crescent Biopharma To Present At September Investor Conferences
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York.
- Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:35 p.m. ET in New York.
A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at , and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.
About Crescent Biopharma
Crescent Biopharma's vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company's pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates. By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.
Contact
Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
...
617-465-0586
