Rivers Remember: Lessons From Kashmir's Floods

By Mohammad Amin Mir

I watched the Jhelum rise that night in Anantnag, swollen and merciless.

Streets I had walked dozens of times vanished beneath brown water, and the familiar rhythm of life was replaced by the anxious drumming of rain.

Families clung to rooftops, farmers stared helplessly at fields submerged in water, and old embankments crumbled under the river's weight.

The Tawi in Jammu, once a gentle, sun-kissed stream, had turned into a torrent, sweeping away homes and shops built where they should never have stood.

Floods do not arrive out of nowhere. They are a warning, written in water.

Rising river levels, heavier rains, narrowing channels, and weakened embankments signal the trouble ahead. Yet every time, when the waters rise, we react with shock.

The devastation is a mirror reflecting decades of human neglect, greed, and short-sighted planning.

We have treated rivers like land to be claimed, not life to be preserved. Houses, shops, and colonies now occupy floodplains and riverbeds, while wetlands have been converted to concrete jungles.

The rivers of Jammu and Kashmir have responded as rivers do: by reclaiming their ancient space.

The Tawi tore through illegal settlements as if they never existed, and the Jhelum reminded Srinagar and Anantnag that history cannot be erased with bricks and mortar.

These two rivers are lifelines of the region. They irrigate fields, provide drinking water, sustain ecosystems, support livelihoods, and carry the weight of centuries of culture.

The Jhelum, once called a river of paradise by the Mughals, now meanders through narrowed, encroached stretches of Srinagar, its flood channels blocked and wetlands filled. Tawi, the Suryaputri of Jammu, is squeezed by unauthorized structures along its banks.

These rivers endure our interference patiently until they cannot.

Rivers remember their paths. We may believe we have tamed them for decades, but extreme rainfall will remind us who truly controls the landscape.

Encroachment is a collective failure. It begins with individuals seeking cheap land or commercial gain, continues through political patronage that excuses or regularizes violations, and is reinforced by administrative inaction.

Every ignored report, delayed notice, and selective eviction fuels the cycle.

Society as a whole pretends the problem does not exist, celebrating short-term development while ignoring long-term risk. When floods arrive, the first victims are those who built where they should not have.

The consequences are visible: narrowed riverbeds, weakened embankments, blocked channels, and the devastating floods that follow.

Floods are more than water. They are lives upended. Families lost homes on the Tawi, farmers watched crops drown in Jhelum's overflowing fields, and urban areas faced traffic paralysis, power outages, and water contamination. Hospitals were overwhelmed with injuries and water-borne diseases.

Each loss tells the same story: gains from encroachment are temporary, the losses when nature strikes are permanent.

The 2014 floods in Srinagar should have taught us this lesson.

Hokersar wetland, the flood spill channel of Jhelum, and other natural buffers had been compromised by encroachments. Across India, rivers like the Kosi and Ghaghra flood repeatedly for the same reason. Globally, Jakarta and Bangladesh show that strict management of riverbanks and floodplains saves lives.

Floods cannot be eliminated, but their devastation can be minimized if we respect the rivers.

The government must act decisively. Evictions must be comprehensive, selective enforcement cannot continue. Embankments need rebuilding with scientific methods. Flood channels and wetlands must be restored. Transparent, digitized land records can prevent future encroachments. Community awareness campaigns must emphasize that rivers are assets, not wastelands.

Citizens, too, must reflect. Every illegal construction begins with an individual decision. We must refuse to buy or build on floodplains, refuse to tolerate political patronage for encroachment, and support river conservation. Volunteer, report violations, plant trees, and think long-term.

Future solutions could include strict floodplain zoning laws, community river watch committees, relocation incentives for vulnerable families, riverbank green belts, disaster preparedness plans, and technology-driven monitoring of riverbanks.

When rivers reclaim their space, they remind us of human arrogance and neglect. Encroach them, and they can destroy. Respect them, and they protect us.

The choice is clear: resist rivers and face disaster, or live with them and thrive.

The author is an Anantnag-based revenue official who writes about land and landscape.