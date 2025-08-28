Tilray Medical Expands Presence In Germany With Introduction Of New Good Supply Medical Cannabis Strains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tilray Affirms Continued Commitment to German Healthcare and Expanding Patient and Pharmacy Access in Europe's Largest Medical Cannabis Market

LONDON and NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical (“Tilray”), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, transforming healthcare, today announced three new EU-GMP certified medical cannabis strain offerings for patients in Germany: Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 22 IIM, Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 25 MMK, and Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 18 LLD. Each product will be available in 15 g and 500 g sizes to meet diverse patient and pharmacy needs under Germany's medical framework.

“At Tilray, our unwavering commitment to global medical cannabis leadership is driven by our dedication to patient care and advancing healthcare standards worldwide,” said Rajnish Ohri, Managing Director, International, Tilray Brands.“By introducing these new Good Supply strains to the German market, we are not only expanding access to premium, EU-GMP certified options for physicians and patients, but also reaffirming our role as a trusted partner in medical cannabis across continents. Our robust international platform and strong distribution network empower us to deliver consistent quality and reliable supply-ensuring that those in need have access to safe, effective medical choices.”

Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 22 IIM will be available beginning of September. Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 25 MMK launches September 19, and Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 18 LLD will follow at the end of September or early October. All three strains will be offered in 15 g jars for patients and 500 g packs for pharmacies.

Tilray Medical supplies EU‐GMP medical cannabis to pharmacies across Germany, where products are dispensed by prescription and supported by Tilray's German logistics and distribution capabilities. These new strains expand the Good Supply portfolio, recognized as one of Canada's top cannabis brands for its consistent quality and accessible formats, now tailored for German medical use.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe , Tilray Medical Canada , and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

