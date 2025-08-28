Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 EXCLUSIVE: Gizele Thakral Mourns Aunt's Death Inside The House

Exclusive update from gisele's PR, from Filmymantras Pr team has is going viral. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has been an arena of entertainment but with clashes, as well as traumatic events. This week for contestant Gizele Thakral, it became even more personal when heartbreaking news flooded her ears, namely that an aunt of hers died when she was still inside the Bigg Boss house. Gizele was unable to go outside during that time to pay last respect or mourn with her family. She will have to suffer under the cameras alone, or so it seems, as her hour of grief is a classic subject of surveillance.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 EXCLUSIVE: Gizele Thakral Mourns Aunt's Death

Spotlight and Gizele Thakral have a long history. While her initial foray into modelling came through pageant titles such as Miss Rajasthan and Miss Best Body, she later entered reality television. Her very first show was with Survivor India and she, later, gained prominence in the adult-version Bigg Boss Hindi 9 as a wildcard-entry contestant. With her loud and glamorous style, argosy personality, and tactical game strategies, she has been a head-turner for years.

The much-anticipated return of Gizele in Bigg Boss Malayalam, having contended in several different versions of the show earlier, commenced on August 3, 2025, on Asianet (with an available 24×7 live stream viewable on JioCinema). With their unique mix of 19 assorted housemates, under Mohanlal's hosting, the show has brought together Adhila and Noora, Nevin, Binny Sebastian, and Kalabhavan Sariga. One of the talked-about contestants, because of her candor and fiery relationships, including a prominent fight with fellow contestant Anumol, Gizele has spurred controversies right from the start.

Sorrow in Strategy

Whereas the house is filled with gossip and drama, Gizele's loss is what humanizes this season. According to sources close to her PR team, her aunt has indeed died, and she has been obviously disturbed inside this house, clenching back tears over tasks and at other moments of silence.

Gizele, who quietly processes her own grief for a case she cannot openly mourn considering her current situation in a reality show. Finds herself under the spotlight. It is against this backdrop of strategy, alliances, and an emotional hurricane that the silent and pained struggle of this contestant lends a tender humanness to the ordeal lying ahead. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Gizele Thakral is mourning the passing of her aunt from within the house.

Designed for ratings, Gizele's personal agony emphasizes the fine line that contestants tread when it comes to their private lives and public profiles. Progressing through Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, her resilience in retaliating this somberness might make her a blend of sympathy and complexity in the storyline.