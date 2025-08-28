Five Dead, Seven Injured After KSRTC Bus Hits Shelter In Talapady (Watch)

Mangaluru: A tragic road accident shook Talapady on Thursday afternoon when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, travelling from Kasaragod to Mangaluru, reportedly lost control after brake failure and rammed into a bus shelter. The horrifying incident, which occurred around 1:30 pm, claimed the lives of five people, including four adults and a child, and left several others seriously injured. The victims, who were waiting at the bus stop or seated in a nearby auto-rickshaw, belonged to the same family.

Five Dead, Seven Injured in the Incident

According to police reports, four adults, three women and one man, died instantly when the bus struck the shelter. Tragically, a child also lost its life in the accident. Seven others sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently monitoring their condition.

A tragic accident occurred at #Talapady on Thursday afternoon when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (#KSRTC) bus, on its way to #Mangaluru from #Kasargod, lost control after its brakes reportedly failed and rammed into a bus shelter.#RoadAccident #RoadSafety twitter/hSNijL6NSI

- Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 28, 2025

Cause of the Accident

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus brakes failed while it was descending a slope near Talapady, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the bus shelter. Police have registered a case and begun investigating whether mechanical failure or negligence contributed to the tragic event.

Residents and bystanders expressed shock and grief over the accident. The fact that the deceased belonged to the same family has added to the tragedy, leaving the local community in mourning.

Authorities Respond Police and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after the incident. The bus has been impounded for investigation, and road traffic in the area was temporarily diverted to facilitate rescue operations.

Further Updates Awaited

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and authorities have appealed to witnesses to come forward with any information. Officials have also urged KSRTC to check the condition of its vehicles to prevent such tragedies in the future.