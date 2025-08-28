Updated Model Year 2026 Macan Electric

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More comfort, smarter assistance and enhanced entertainment for the Porsche Macan Electric

Atlanta., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is equipping the all-electric Macan with new assistance systems and digital features for the new model year. The focus is on increased convenience when parking, charging and towing, new entertainment functions and even smarter operation via app or voice input.



Porsche Digital Key complements physical key

New assistance functions make parking easier

AI-enhanced Voice Pilot offers natural interaction

Expanded in-car gaming transforms charging breaks Maximum towing capacity increases to 5,500 pounds

With the upcoming model year change, Porsche is expanding the range of intelligent driver assistance systems and digital functions offered in the all-electric Macan. The focus has been on innovations that take the experience for the driver and passengers to a new level. The 3D Surround View with Active Parking Support, for example, has been further developed and is optionally available with new functions such as Trained Parking and Reversing Assist. In addition to this is the Porsche Digital Key, available on iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible AndroidTM devices, and allows your mobile device to replace your physical key for driving and access. The Porsche Charging Planner has also been enhanced, enabling charging stations and providers to be prioritized in a more targeted manner. And finally, practicality has been further enhanced through an increase in maximum towing capacity for the all-wheel drive variants of the Macan Electric.

iPhone, Apple Watch and compatible Android devices as a car key

With Comfort Access, users will also have access to the Porsche Digital Key, which includes car keys in Apple Wallet or a native wallet app on Android. This allows drivers to automatically unlock or lock, and start their vehicle by leaving their iPhone, Apple Watch, or compatible Android device in their pocket or by simply holding their devices near a reader – leveraging Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to power the seamless experience. Users can still use their car key in Apple Wallet or a native wallet app on Android to access and start their vehicle, even if the smartphone needs to be charged. (1)

Customers can also share car keys in Apple Wallet or a native wallet app on Android through Apple Mail, Messages, WhatsApp, and more, with up to seven other users, and vehicle owners can also decide whether these shared users have access to their vehicle or additionally can drive it. The Porsche Digital Key also offers the convenient function of opening the trunk. Additionally, via the My Porsche App, luggage compartments and the frunk can be controlled. These features require the Porsche Connect package.

Next-generation parking convenience

The all-electric Macan is optionally equipped with the 3D Surround View assistance system including Active Parking Support. Four high-resolution cameras provide a 360-degree view of the car's surroundings, as well as a cross-traffic view for added convenience and a more expansive view when maneuvering. The Active Parking Assistance system detects suitable parking spaces and automatically takes over the steering as well as forward and backward movements when parking in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. With the model year change, the parking assistance system will be expanded to include several functions that offer added convenience, especially in narrow or awkward spaces.

Transparent Hood : the new Transparent Hood function uses the front and exterior mirror cameras to provide a virtual view of the area in front of the vehicle via the central display. This enables the driver to see obstacles that are below their line of sight, making maneuvering much easier, especially on challenging terrain.

Trained Parking : the Trained Parking feature can record individual parking routines and perform them automatically. After a one-time manual operation, the vehicle recognizes a familiar environment – for example, a customer's garage or parking space at work – and offers to take over the parking maneuver. The driver always remains in control. Up to five different parking routines can be saved.

Reversing Assist : the range of features is supplemented by Reversing Assist, which enables the car to automatically reverse along a route it has previously driven forwards – ideal for narrow access roads or winding parking garages. The system remembers routes of up to 160 feet in length and offers automated reversing, with the driver needing only to monitor the maneuver.

In-car gaming

The App Center turns the Porsche Macan into an entertainment hub – both when stationary, for example during charging breaks, and while driving. Whether it's music streaming, podcasts, gaming or movies, users gain access to an ever-growing selection of third-party apps that can be seamlessly integrated into the Porsche ecosystem. With the model year update, games from providers Gameloft and Obscure Interactive are now offered via the Porsche App Center and can be controlled via touchscreen or Bluetooth controller. Called AirConsole, this system brings a wide variety of family games and gaming classics that can be easily controlled via smartphone. Driver, front passenger and rear passengers can play individually or together. The optional passenger display allows apps to be used simultaneously, even while driving, without distracting the driver. In combination with a Bluetooth headset, an undisturbed listening experience is possible.

Voice Pilot: enhanced interaction through artificial intelligence

The Voice Pilot voice control feature is smarter than ever thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (2). In the background, the Voice Pilot utilizes various language models, as is known from well-known AI assistants. It now understands complex, interrelated questions and recognizes what a statement is referring to. An integrated on-board manual answers questions about vehicle use – without typing, simply by voice command. The enhanced Voice Pilot makes the Porsche Macan a real conversation partner.

Expanded customization

Alongside the new digital and assistance features, Porsche is also expanding the range of individualization possibilities for the all-electric Macan. These include new personalization options for the door sill guards and LED door courtesy lights. The Porsche Charging Planner has also been optimized, and customers can now prioritize individual charging stations and providers when planning their journey.

Enhanced towing capability

The practicality of the all-wheel drive variants of the Macan Electric has also been enhanced. Maximum towing capacity has increased for the Macan 4, Macan 4S, and Macan Turbo models by 1,100 pounds to 5,500 pounds.

Availability and timing

Model Year 2026 Macan Electric variants are available to order now, with deliveries in the U.S. starting Spring, 2026.

(1) The duration of use of the Porsche Digital Key when the device needs a charge depends on the phone

manufacturer and model.

(2) For AI support, an update for the Voice Pilot feature must be downloaded from the App Center.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

