Elon Musk's Starlink Blasts Past 7 Million Customers, Tightens Grip On Satellite Internet

SpaceX's Starlink crossed 7 million customers, the Elon Musk-headed company said on Wednesday as it bolsters its presence across the globe.

The company had crossed the 6 million mark in June, indicating that it had added approximately a million customers over the past two months. It took about four months to add an equal number of customers previously.

In 2025, Starlink launched services in Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, and also received a license to operate in South Asia's largest economy, India, after agreeing to comply with domestic security regulations. It is now present in over 150 territories.

Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, is vying to boost its market share in the nascent satellite broadband market as rivals, such as Amazon's Kuiper and AST SpaceMobile, plan to launch worldwide. Governments worldwide are increasingly turning to satellite-based internet providers to enhance connectivity in remote areas lacking fiber internet infrastructure.

The SpaceX unit is now looking to enter South Africa, Musk's country of birth, and has repeatedly lobbied the government to relax its regulations that require companies to hand over 30% ownership to black-owned businesses.

The company already has over 8,200 operational satellites on Earth's lower orbit, by far the largest such constellation, which is only growing in number. On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:12 a.m. ET, carrying 28 of Starlink internet satellites.

SpaceX also launched the 10th mission of its Starship launch vehicle, the most powerful rocket ever built, which successfully deployed mock versions of future Starlink satellites and achieved most of its mission goals.

