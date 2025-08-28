Azerbaijan, Brazil Mark Calendar For Trade And Investment Joint Working Group Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Economy announced that the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Brazil Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation will take place in Brazil on September 1, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Before the meeting kicked off, the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Co-Chair of the Joint Working Group, Elnur Aliyev, had a sit-down with Brazil's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz. During the convening, it was underscored that reciprocal engagements and formalized accords are pivotal in fortifying bilateral dynamics. Officials emphasized that the forthcoming inaugural convening of the Joint Working Group in Brazil will function as a pivotal platform for augmenting collaborative synergies.



The dialogues underscored the criticality of enhancing commercial and capital flow synergies in alignment with prevailing opportunities. The sectors of agronomy, logistics, pedagogy, technological innovation, and tourism were delineated as focal points for collaborative engagement between the two nations.



Insights were disseminated regarding Azerbaijan's conducive commercial landscape and the myriad prospects available for investors, accompanied by a solicitation for Brazilian enterprises to proactively participate in collaborative ventures. Both parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the potential for amplifying synergies across diverse domains.