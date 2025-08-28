Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Tries To Create Issues Between Kunika Lal, Gaurav Khanna, Sparks Rift In Their Mother-Son Bond
The latest argument took place between Gaurav Khanna and Kunika Lal, where the latter was seen getting mad at Gaurav. The promo shared by the host channel on their social media account, shows Tanya Mittal trying to create a rift between Kunika and Gaurav.
In the promo, Tanya is seen telling Kunika how her motherly bond with Gaurav is becoming more strong in the house and is getting noticed by all. While Tanya's words may have come across to be harmless, it clearly seemed to have affected Kunika. After Tanya left, an upset Kunika was seen confronting Gaurav angrily and telling him not to call her as his or anyone's mother in the show, unless he truly meant to make her feel that way. Gaurav, who understood Tanya's game plan, tried to explain to Kunika that Tanya was simply attempting to poison her mind and create a rift between the two, and that his emotions towards Kunika as a mother were pure.
But to his dismay, Kunika continued to remain upset and chose not to pay any heed to his words. For the uninitiated, Kunika and Gaurav had developed a beautiful and clean bond with each other. Gaurav was often heard telling Kunika how she reminded him of his mother, and even Kunika had replied saying that she had a son of Gaurav's age.
Looks like the drama will further intensify because while the rift was on, Tanya was seen going to her other set of friends in the Bigg Boss house and rejoicing over how she successfully created a rift between Kunika and Gaurav.
Just two days ago, an ugly fight took place between other contestants Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek. Nehal who had cooked food for the entire house, when returned to the kitchen after freshening up, saw that there was no chicken left for her and everybody had finished it. Nehal, who was extremely hungry broke down in tears and got mad at Abhishek because other housemates brainwashed her into believing that it was him for gobbled up all the chicken. In another fight between the two, Nehal was seen questioning Abhishek's upbringing and also called him not worthy of staying in the Bigg Boss 19 house.-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment