Breaking K12 Esports News: The USAEL OPEN Offers Nationwide Esports Competition To All U.S. Students At No Cost

- Adam RosenLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Academic Esports League has announced the launch of the USAEL Open, a national esports league designed specifically for K-12 students that includes competition and prizing for elementary, middle, and high school players.With no fees to participate and over $5,000 available in prizing, the USAEL Open will deliver a safe and seamless competitive experience for students from grades 3 through 12. Participants can join the league individually or as teams even if they aren't part of an established school esports program.“This move is about more than competition... it's about connection. We're creating a national community where students can build confidence, develop meaningful, transferable skills, and discover a sense of belonging,” said Adam Rosen, co-founder of the USAEL.“Schools get the structure and support they need, and students get to thrive doing what they love.”By combining safe, structured competition with beginner-friendly registration, assisted match scheduling, and a secure tournament platform trusted by organizations like Riot Games and the Department of Defense, USAEL Open players will compete in age-appropriate titles such as Marvel Rivals, Rocket League, Fortnite, Mario Kart 8, Smash Ultimate, Minecraft, and Chess. Educators will also discover how they can transform students' passion for gaming into academic engagement, STEM learning, and future career readiness in fields like game development, emerging technology and artificial intelligence.“Our coaching resources really shine,” said Alan Sitomer, Mr. Rosen's partner and fellow co-founder of the USAEL.“We know the research proves it is the person at the front of the room who makes the biggest impact on student achievement. That's why we've poured our hearts into creating such incredibly vibrant tools for coaches and advisors. Schools in every zip code, regardless of their experience level, can now bring esports to their campus at no cost and show students how gaming can be a gateway to building future-ready skills and career pathways.”The Fall season opens September 1 with weekly matches running October 14–December 1 and playoffs taking place December 9–18. Designed to welcome players from all backgrounds and skill levels, interested parties can register, schedule a demo or see the full league details at

