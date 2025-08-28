403
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Organized a Virtual Forum in Collaboration with the Federal National Council
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates- 28 August 2025
In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, observed annually on August 28, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with the Federal National Council, organized a virtual forum titled “Social Empowerment of Women.” The forum took place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, via Zoom.
The Forum highlighted the concept of social empowerment from both developmental and societal perspectives, with a focus on its implications for Emirati women. It explored key dimensions of the concept, related challenges, and its reflection in public policies and legislation.
The forum opened with a session by Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of Care and Rehabilitation at DFWAC, titled “Social Empowerment of Women from a Developmental and Societal Perspective.” The session presented a comprehensive explanation of empowerment, its importance in building stable societies, the components and prerequisites for its realization, and the practical barriers to its implementation. The paper also identified six key pillars of social empowerment, presented as fundamental enablers to support women and strengthen their effective participation across all areas of life.
Following that, Dr. Shamayel Al Zarouni, Senior Legal Researcher at the Federal National Council, delivered a session titled “Social Empowerment of Emirati Women: Experience, Structure, and Transformation.” The session highlighted the conceptual framework of social empowerment, traced the key milestones in the UAE’s journey of women’s empowerment, and reviewed the legal frameworks and national policies that have established a comprehensive institutional foundation reflecting the nation’s vision to strengthen women’s roles and affirm their position as active partners in society.
Commenting on the occasion, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, stated that the forum reflected the Foundation’s continued commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in line with national priorities.
She said: Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day through this forum underscored the UAE’s strategic vision, which has always regarded women’s empowerment as a foundational pillar of development. At the Foundation, we believe that social empowerment is driven by awareness, education, and inclusive policies that enable women to actively participate across all sectors.
This initiative formed part of DFWAC’s ongoing efforts to promote constructive dialogue around women’s issues and to advance knowledge as a catalyst for social progress.
