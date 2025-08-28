Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Look: Emirati Women In Abu Dhabi Police Over The Years

2025-08-28 05:17:59
As the nation celebrates Emirati Women's Day, Abu Dhabi Police has shared a special post appreciating the women who have served in the force over the years.

"Since its inception, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has sought to support Emirati women to join the police in various specialties, based on the principle of empowering Emirati women and developing society," their post read.

Photos in the post show women training in the police force, interacting with leaders and marching at official ceremonies. The sense of pride, duty and resilience are apparent in each frame, serving as an inspiring reminder of the contribution of the women in the police force.

The photos showed women police officers during parades, holding rifles as well as undergoing trainings.

