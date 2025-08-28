Look: Emirati Women In Abu Dhabi Police Over The Years
As the nation celebrates Emirati Women's Day, Abu Dhabi Police has shared a special post appreciating the women who have served in the force over the years.
"Since its inception, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has sought to support Emirati women to join the police in various specialties, based on the principle of empowering Emirati women and developing society," their post read.Recommended For You
Photos in the post show women training in the police force, interacting with leaders and marching at official ceremonies. The sense of pride, duty and resilience are apparent in each frame, serving as an inspiring reminder of the contribution of the women in the police force.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The photos showed women police officers during parades, holding rifles as well as undergoing trainings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment