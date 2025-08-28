From UAE Armed Forces To Gaza: How Emirati Doctor Serves Patients With Courage

Maryam Almatrooshi is an Emirati doctor whose perseverance in the Armed Forces has yielded a career filled with professional achievements and profound human experiences.

Two decades of her medical work and military service have been marked by resilience, courage, and a steadfast commitment to serving the nation.

Her decision to join the military was no coincidence. She grew up in a family characterised by discipline and service, and her greatest inspiration was her late father, one of the UAE's academic officers and a former military attaché.“He was a role model for everyone around him,” she recalled.

Following her father's steps

“I always aspired to be like him.” Driven by this conviction, she applied to join the Armed Forces immediately after completing high school.

Almatrooshi continued her medical studies at Dubai Medical College. From there, her career included hospitals, clinics, and leadership roles in the medical field in the UAE.

But the moment that changed her most came from her volunteering experience during Operation Gallant Knight 3. She felt a sense of responsibility towards her oath as a doctor.

She said,“I aspired to carry out this great humanitarian work, and the military institution sent medical teams as part of the operation, arranging schedules so everyone would have the opportunity to carry out this noble mission. When it was my turn, I was extremely happy.”

Operation Gallant Knight 3

A humanitarian effort to help the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip was launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, led by the Ministry of Defence.

In cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE, the initiative mobilised medical teams, field hospitals, and relief aid to provide humanitarian support to those affected by the current conflict, according to Wam.

Almatrooshi's mission spanned four non-consecutive months. In the first phase, she was assigned to the children's clinic while also covering daily shifts for young patients admitted to the wards.

Later, her role shifted to the general clinic, where she treated adults alongside ward duties under the supervision of the surgery and orthopaedics teams.

In her final rotation, she and her colleagues were tasked with handling minor emergency cases, allowing the surgical teams to focus entirely on critical interventions that required immediate attention.

Almatrooshi reflected,“My participation with the medical team in providing healthcare was one of the most important milestones of my career. It was one of several missions I took part in, but this one marked a turning point both professionally and personally.”

“During this mission, I reached a sense of self-fulfillment, as I have always carried the belief that medicine is a trust and a message that must be delivered sincerely. We not only provided medical care, but also engaged with people on every level,” she added.

“The moment I arrived, it was different. I knew it was time to fulfill the mission and the responsibility I carried, and this was the case for all the members of the medical team there.”

Balancing duty, personal life

Like many women in demanding professions, Almatrooshi was forced to balance her personal responsibilities with the burden of military service. However, she believes the UAE's trust in women was a key motivator.

“Our leadership has entrusted women with tremendous responsibilities, and this has imposed on us the duty to meet the challenge.”

She noted that her journey has also inspired other Emirati women to volunteer abroad in humanitarian missions.“It has been an inspiration to many, especially young women who want to serve humanity,” she added.

An ambition that never ends

Today, Almatrooshi continues her service with the same passion that drove her to join the military. However, she doesn't view her achievements as an end in themselves.“Success is not the end,” she said.

“That's what drives us to achieve more. There's no limit to our ambitions.” Her hope now is to nurture the next generation of Emirati doctors, especially women, who will carry the mission forward.

As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day, she reflects on this with pride.“I feel proud and grateful. The UAE has empowered women at every level, in ways that set an example for the region.”

Her message to Emirati women entering the medical field or the armed forces:“Don't hesitate to achieve your dream. Work hard, persevere, and always remember the opportunities your country and its leadership have provided you."