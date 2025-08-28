Iphone 17 Craze: UAE Residents Race To Book Apple's New Device First

Well before Apple's annual fall event on September 9 , where the tech giant is expected to unveil new devices, the buzz around the iPhone is already echoing across UAE retail stores.

Apple fans in the city are wasting no time, walking into local shops in Deira and Sharjah, making advance payments, and securing their spot on the list for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 .

Recommended For You

The release of the device is expected in the third week of September; however, retailers report that customers have been reserving their tech piece weeks in advance. For many, the iPhone upgrade is secondary - the real thrill lies in being first and flaunting it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Getting the iPhone on the first day is a proud moment for many," said Moideen Mustafa, manager at Phone Line in Deira.

He said that loyal Apple customers don't want to take any chances. Many of them are even coming from other emirates and countries to book their devices in Dubai. "A lot of our regular clients, not just from Dubai but even from other countries, want to show off the phone on Instagram the very first day it goes on sale," Mustafa added.

To secure their place in line, buyers are paying a deposit of Dh500. For them, the bragging rights are just as valuable as the gadget itself.

But it isn't only about making reservations, said retailers. Customers are walking into stores daily, filled with questions about iPhone 17's UAE price and speculations about the new model.

"Every day, customers ask us if we have any insider news about the iPhone 17," said Tayyab Hassan, who runs Smart 'Phone'tic in Sharjah. "They want to know what the design will look like, whether the cameras will be different, or if Apple is finally changing the body style."

Hassan added that some of their clients even tease the shopkeepers with a laugh. "They joke that we must have a secret line to Apple. They wonder if we already know the details before the announcement. The whole world gets to know the details during the launch event," said Hassan.

Would they be able to hold the gadget in their hands the same week Apple begins global sales? That's the big question customers want to know.

"Many customers want us to guarantee that they'll get it on the very first day of sales," Mustafa said. "The truth is, we are just as excited as they are. While we don't know the details until Apple makes the announcement, we will be able to fulfil a few of our clients on the first day."

This annual ritual, the waiting, the guessing, the rushing to book in advance, has become part of the most trending period in the UAE. Shoppers see it as more than buying a phone; it's about being part of a moment when Apple unveils what millions around the world will soon be carrying in their pockets.

And this year, the frenzy has started earlier than usual. With rumours circling about a sleeker design, improved battery life, and upgraded cameras, retailers said the excitement is building by the day.