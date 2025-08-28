From Football To Padel: How A Mother Of 2, Other Emirati Women Changing UAE Sports

A new generation of Emirati women is redefining the landscape of sports in the UAE, breaking traditional barriers and inspiring countless others to follow in their footsteps - this includes the first Emirati parkour coach, the first Emirati woman to compete internationally in padel, and a UAE national football team player.

Leading this movement is Amal Murad, a 33-year-old mother of two who has carved a niche of her own as the region's first Emirati parkour coach. Her journey from corporate graphic designer to fitness entrepreneur exemplifies the bold spirit that characterises modern Emirati women.

“It definitely was quite the leap,” Murad reflects on her career transition.“I think one of the biggest challenges is the financial stability that I'm deciding to let go of. When you choose an unconventional career and become an entrepreneur, you learn that you have to adapt and get used to the ever-changing variables that might be appearing month by month.”

Memorable moment

Murad's breakthrough moment came when she received recognition from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, as an athlete in parkour after being chosen to represent his team in the Government Games, now known as Dubai Games.

Through her business,“Leap of Hope”, a clever play on her name, Amal (which means hope in Arabic), Murad has created a platform that empowers women through movement.“As you may know, Leap of Faith means taking a leap into the unknown but trusting God will be there to take you where you need to be. But since my name is Amal, which means hope, I felt it made more sense to call it that,” she explains.

Her approach to parkour challenges common misconceptions about the sport.“The biggest misconception is that it's an extreme sport where people are always jumping off buildings. It truly isn't. Parkour is about movement and learning how to go from point A to point B in the safest and most efficient way possible. It's about learning to see obstacles as ways to reach your destination and not as barriers.”

The discipline aspect of parkour particularly resonates with Murad's philosophy.“It's the discipline that you achieve from practising parkour. Although parkour looks like an extreme sport from afar, with people doing extreme skills, it really is a discipline that teaches you how to overcome fear with patience. You can't have ego in parkour.”

Balancing motherhood with her athletic career has brought unique insights.“Becoming a mother taught me to have more compassion for people and to hold space for others who have different priorities in life yet still choose to be fit,” she says.“Bridging motherhood and athleticism meant letting go of the idea that you need to be a perfect mother or a perfect athlete.”

Her message to young Emirati women is powerful:“The question should always be 'how can I be in service to others?' Stop chasing fame because it truly has no value. If you find there is a problem or an issue that needs solving in society, be that person to try to find an answer.”

Breaking Barriers

Joining Murad in redefining Emirati women's sports are other pioneering athletes. Aishah Al Awadhi, 24, made history as the first Emirati and Arab woman to compete internationally in padel and earn an official ranking.“One of the proudest moments in my padel career was earning a wild card to compete in an international tournament in Abu Dhabi,” Al Awadhi says.

UAE National team football player Areej Al Hammadi has elevated women's football regionally, participating in the AFC Women's Champions League quarterfinals.“It is a testament that Emirati women can achieve a lot if given the opportunity, even with the bare minimum,” she reflects.

Vision for the Future

Murad's entrepreneurial journey continues to evolve, adapting through challenges like Covid-19 by transitioning from group classes to online sessions and developing an app. Her vision extends beyond personal success:“I would love to be part of supporting the government initiatives in seeing change not only in the younger generations but being the reason people of all ages decide to take fitness into their own hands.”

These pioneering women represent more than individual achievements; they embody a fundamental shift in Emirati sports culture, proving that with determination and proper support, barriers can be transformed into stepping stones for future generations.