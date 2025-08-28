Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: Abaya Rally Returns For 5Th Edition In Al Ain, Celebrating Women's Empowerment

2025-08-28 05:17:37
The UAE's iconic Abaya Rally is set to return for its 5th edition on August 29–30, 2025, bringing together more than 150 women from across the UAE and GCC for a two-day celebration of empowerment, tradition, and adventure.

Organised by Orbit Events, the rally marks its debut in Al Ain – recently crowned GCC's Tourism Capital of 2025 – after four successful editions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and a recent debut in Qatar.

Recommended For You

This year's highlight is a symbolic all-women drive up the majestic Jebel Hafeet mountains, embodying the rally's theme“She Scales Heights, She Conquers.”

Women, dressed in flowing abayas, will ascend the iconic mountain road in a powerful visual tribute to strength, unity, and progress.

Beyond the drive, the event promises an immersive line-up: red carpet arrivals, inspirational panel discussions, cultural and wellness activities, and a modest fashion showcase by Emirati designer Mariam Al Remeithi during a gala dinner.

Reflecting on the rally's impact, Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events, said:“The Abaya Rally is more than a drive; it is a movement of empowerment, unity, and purpose. By bringing together Emirati women, expats, and GCC trailblazers to Al Ain, we're building bridges of collaboration and celebrating the power of women who continue to inspire generations.”

The event aligns with Emirati Women's Day 2025, themed“Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,” honouring five decades of women's contributions to the nation.

