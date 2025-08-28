Singapore Maid Fined ₹8.8 Lakh For Working Outside Official Employment

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Singapore-based Filipino domestic worker has been fined S$13,000 (around ₹8.8 lakh) for secretly taking on cleaning jobs outside her official employment. One of her illegal employers was also penalised, paying S$7,000.

How Did Authorities Discover the Moonlighting?

According to Channel News Asia, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) noticed the maid's extra work in December 2024 after receiving a tip-off about a possible breach of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

What Jobs Did She Take on?

Court documents show that 53-year-old Pido Erlinda Ocampo had been legally employed in Singapore since 1994, working for four official employers. However, she also took part-time cleaning jobs for 64-year-old Soh Oi Bek from April 2018 to February 2020, and again from March 2022 to September 2024, after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Erlinda earned S$375 monthly in cash for cleanin Soh's home two to three times a month, with shifts lasting 2 to 4 hours during her official rest days. In court, Soh admitted she hired Erlinda despite knowing she was employed elsewhere, saying she was“busy and needed someone trustworthy to help her clean her residence."

Was She Referred to Another Employer?

During this period, Soh recommended Erlinda to her own employer, Pulak Prasad, who needed part-time household help. Erlinda worked for Prasad from September 2019 to February 2020, and again after the pandemic between March 2022 and September 2024, earning about S$450 for two shifts per month.

What Does the Law Say?

In Singapore, foreign domestic helpers are prohibited from taking additional work outside their official employers. Breaching this law can lead to fines of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. Employers who hire workers illegally can face fines between S$5,000 and S$30,000, a one-year jail term, or both.

How Were the Fines Decided?

The prosecution told the court that Soh's minimum fine should have been S$5,000, but requested a higher amount due to the long duration of the illegal work. The judge raised the fine to S$7,000. Both Erlinda and Soh have paid their fines in full, while action against Prasad is still under consideration.