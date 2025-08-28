UP Transport Department Launches 24X7 Helpline 149 For Quick Public Service Assistance
Lucknow: To make public transport services more accessible, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has introduced a new 24×7 helpline number“149”, approved by the Union Ministry of Telecommunications. Along with the existing toll-free number 1800-1800-151, the short and easy-to-remember code aims to provide citizens with quick, reliable, and transparent assistance at any time.
Citizens can obtain information, status updates, and grievance redressal for services related to: Driving Licence (DL) Registration Certificate (RC) Permit & Fitness Road Tax Pollution Certificate (PUC) BH-series Registration EV Subsidy RVSF (Scrap) ATS & ADTC e-Challan e-DAR and related online services/portals
How to Use the Helpline
Dial: Call“149” (or 1800-1800-151) from any mobile or landline.
Select Service: Choose the required subject (DL/RC/Permit/Fitness/Tax/PUC/EV etc.) and provide details.
Get Instant Help: A message with relevant information, links, or status will be sent to your mobile. In case of complaints, a complaint number will be generated immediately.
Track Online: New complaints can also be registered, or their status tracked, at & Payment Precautions: Make e-challan and other payments only through authorized government portals (e.g., gov).
For information/assistance, use the Transport Department's verified WhatsApp chatbot: 8005441222. Beware of suspicious links or calls. Valid payment modes include UPI, Net Banking, Card, and POS.
Officials on the helpline
Officials in the state said, "We had sought a short and memorable helpline number, 149, with citizen convenience at the core. The Government of India has approved and implemented it. Citizens can now avail round-the-clock assistance on both '149' and 1800-1800-151. Our vision is clear: Safe Roads, Simple Services, and Satisfied Citizens. Regular monitoring of the helpline will ensure timely and effective grievance redressal."
