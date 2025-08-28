Qatar Clinch Four More Medals In Tunisia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's athletics team added four more medals including one gold, two silver, and a bronze on Tuesday at the 11th Arab U-18 Athletics Championship in Tunis, Tunisia, bringing their total to five with one day of competition remaining.

Qatari athlete Saleh Mahmoud poses with his medals.

Younis Al Balushi led the charge with gold in the pole vault, while teammate Abdullah Al Abdullah secured silver in the same event. Timo Jumaa clocked 10.76 seconds to take silver in the 100m sprint, and Saleh Mahmoud added a bronze in the discus throw to his earlier gold in shot put.

Qatar team also includes Abdulrazzaq Idris and Abkar Idris in the 400m hurdles; Mubarak Saeed in the 1500m race. The Arab U-18 Athletics Championship is featuring rising athletes from a many as 15 countries.