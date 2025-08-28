Qatar Clinch Four More Medals In Tunisia
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's athletics team added four more medals including one gold, two silver, and a bronze on Tuesday at the 11th Arab U-18 Athletics Championship in Tunis, Tunisia, bringing their total to five with one day of competition remaining.
Qatari athlete Saleh Mahmoud poses with his medals.
Younis Al Balushi led the charge with gold in the pole vault, while teammate Abdullah Al Abdullah secured silver in the same event. Timo Jumaa clocked 10.76 seconds to take silver in the 100m sprint, and Saleh Mahmoud added a bronze in the discus throw to his earlier gold in shot put.
Qatar team also includes Abdulrazzaq Idris and Abkar Idris in the 400m hurdles; Mubarak Saeed in the 1500m race. The Arab U-18 Athletics Championship is featuring rising athletes from a many as 15 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment