Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Global Markets Research 2025-2030 EV Adoption, Government Incentives, And Smart Grid Advances Fuel Growth Opportunities Emerge In Charging Infrastructure Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios Value Chain Analysis V2G Technology Providers Aggregators EV Owners and Automakers Energy Companies and Grid Operators Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential for New Entrants to the Market Level of Competition in the Industry Threat of Substitutes Macroeconomic Factors Rise in Pilot Projects Impact of U.S. Tariffs Case Studies for V2G Nuvve Holding Corp. Synop Australian Government
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of EVs Supportive Government Regulations, Policies and Incentives Advances in Smart Grid Infrastructure Market Restraints Reductions in Batteries' Lifetimes High Cost of Technology Market Opportunities Expansion of Charging Infrastructure Smart Grid
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview Emerging Technologies/Applications Bidirectional Inverters Advances in Battery Technology Smart Energy Management Systems Smart Charging Role of AI and Machine Learning (ML) Patent Analysis Overview Key Patents Takeaways Related to Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Global V2G Market, by Vehicle Type Overview Takeaways BEVs PHEVs Fcevs Global V2G Market, by Charger Type Overview Direct Current (DC) Alternating Current (AC) Global V2G Market, by Component Overview EV Supply Equipment Smart Meters Home Energy Management Systems Others Global V2G Market, by Service Overview Time Shifting Frequency Response and Reserve Distribution Services Others Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Region Overview North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Market Ranking Analysis Market Ecosystem EV Manufacturers V2G Technology Providers Utility Companies and Grid Operators Strategic Analysis Recent Developments in the V2G Industry
Chapter 7 Appendix
