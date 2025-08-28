Swift-Commerce Surge In India's Urban Retail

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Major players and startups are racing to establish dominance in India's quick‐commerce landscape, where urban consumers now expect deliveries within minutes. Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Amazon Now, BigBasket Now and others are expanding rapidly, focusing both on speed and diversification beyond groceries, even as questions mount over sustainability.

Blinkit, the q‐commerce arm of Eternal, delivered a sharp uplift in adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2025, reaching ₹71.67 billion-a year‐on‐year increase of more than 70 per cent. However, soaring expenses, largely driven by aggressive discounting and the rapid build‐out of“dark stores,” pulled net profit down by nearly 90 per cent to ₹250 million. Blinkit continues to lead in the segment, delivering groceries and essentials within 10 minutes across more than 30 cities.

Zepto, founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, has built a dense network of dark stores across ten metropolitan areas and operates over 250 stores as of 2024. Its valuation has surged past $5 billion, underpinned by a leap in FY24 revenue to ₹4,454 crore.

Swiggy's Instamart continues recalibrating its business, shifting from its origins in restaurant delivery to prioritising ultra-fast delivery of grocery and everyday items in a broader consumer market.

Global giants are also aggressively entering the fray. Amazon's“Now” 10‐minute delivery service, first piloted in Bengaluru, has now rolled out across select New Delhi pin codes. Flipkart, backed by Walmart, has likewise deployed its rapid‐delivery offering in the country. Competition has intensified, with both global and domestic players vying to own consumer mindshare.

Market projections suggest explosive growth: quick‐commerce has scaled from about $300 million in 2022 to $7.1 billion in 2025, with forecasts projecting a staggering $40 billion by 2030. Growth is being fuelled not only by metro usage, but also by demand in tier‐2 and tier‐3 cities, which have accounted for 60 per cent of new e‐retail customers since 2020.

To support this infrastructure leap, commercial property heights are shifting downwards-hyperlocal warehousing is surging in both major metros and smaller cities. Platforms are converting underused urban spaces-like basements and small plots-into rapid fulfilment hubs to meet expectations of 10‐ to 15‐minute deliveries.

Still, financial caution flags are being raised. Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, has warned that India's quick‐commerce boom may be a“passing fad,” sustained mainly by private equity and venture capital rather than sustainable economics. Industry observers point to sharp increases in customer acquisition costs, shrinking margins, and low consumer loyalty if discounts and free delivery models are scaled back.

The origins of the model lie in a consumer demand for ultra‐fast replenishment, transforming smartphones into virtual marketplaces not just for staples, but festive goods, personal care items, apparel and electronics-especially during cultural festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

A financial corridor is emerging beneath the digital storefronts: hyperlocal logistics operators such as Xpressbees, already present in over 4,500 service centres and 250 hubs by March 2025, are becoming critical partners to power the last‐mile challenge.

Traditional players are also adapting. BigBasket, owned by Tata Digital, has introduced a 10‐minute food delivery service in Bengaluru, including offerings from Tata Starbucks and IHCL's Qmin platform.

