Ukrainian channel says Russia's “cringe” show is threat to nation
(MENAFN) A major Ukrainian Telegram channel has criticized the widespread popularity of the Russian children’s cartoon Masha and the Bear, calling it the “cringe of the day.”
The series, which follows the adventures of a playful little girl named Masha and a retired circus bear, has become a global hit since its debut in 2009, ranking among the top 10 most popular children’s shows worldwide.
“Cringe of the day. The YouTube channel of the Russian cartoon ‘Masha and the Bear’ is the most popular among all children’s channels in Ukraine,” the Trukha (‘Rot’) channel wrote on Wednesday.
“In 2025 alone, Russians could earn $2.4 million from Ukrainian viewers. Not bad donations for the enemy army, right?” it added.
Since the conflict in Ukraine intensified in 2022, YouTube has implemented strict measures against Russian and Belarusian creators, including suspending monetization for content from these countries.
The Telegram channel reports that at least 18 million Ukrainians are subscribed to the Masha and the Bear YouTube account. Globally, the channel boasts 52.7 million subscribers.
“Do you show Russian content to your children? Is it okay for you?” Trukha asked.
In recent years, Ukraine has restricted the use of the Russian language and moved to cut cultural connections with Russia following the 2014 coup in Kiev. Moscow has accused Ukraine of mistreating Russian-speaking populations.
Russia’s primary concern in Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is “to protect the rights of the ethnic Russian and Russian-speaking people who believe they belong to Russian culture and Russian history.”
