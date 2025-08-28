All-Party Resolution In MP Backs 27 Per Cent OBC Reservation: CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 28 (IANS) A formal resolution to ensure the full 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has been unanimously adopted by Madhya Pradesh's political leadership, marking a decisive shift in the state's legal and administrative posture ahead of upcoming Supreme Court hearings.

The resolution, backed by all major parties, affirms that the remaining 13 per cent of the quota - beyond the 14 per cent already implemented - must be secured through coordinated legal strategy and judicial affirmation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said after an all-party meeting.

The meeting was called on Thursday morning at Chief Minister Yadav's residence, where representatives from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party joined the ruling BJP in endorsing the quota.

"All parties are unanimously democratic in ensuring 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes," CM Yadav declared after the meeting, framing the consensus as both a political and constitutional imperative.

With multiple petitions pending before the Supreme Court, the issue remains sub judice.

"The Apex Court is scheduled to begin day-to-day hearings from September 23. In preparation, the state has called for a joint session of legal experts before September 10 to harmonise arguments and ensure that no eligible section within the OBC community is left out of the reservation framework," he said.

"We have reiterated this in the state Assembly earlier, and now we are united in our resolve to see it through," CM Yadav said, adding that all advocates involved in the case will align their submissions to reflect the resolution's intent.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to present a unified front in court and avoid fragmented representation that could weaken the state's case.

As legal teams prepare to defend the quota, the resolution signals a rare moment of cross-party solidarity on a deeply contested issue - one that could reshape the contours of affirmative action in Madhya Pradesh's public institutions.