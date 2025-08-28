403
Trump’s fifty percent tariffs on India just begins
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on most Indian imports officially came into effect on Wednesday.
Earlier in August, the US imposed 25% tariffs after trade negotiations with New Delhi failed. Trump subsequently announced an additional 25% tariff, effective August 27, in response to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
The negotiations collapsed as India was unwilling to open key sectors, including agriculture and dairy, to American businesses.
The new tariffs are expected to make a range of Indian goods much more expensive in the US, a country with which India maintains a trade surplus. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, bilateral trade totaled $131.8 billion, with a $41.18 billion surplus in India’s favor.
Sectors such as gems and jewelry, seafood, and textiles are the most impacted. However, pharmaceuticals, smartphones, computers and other electronics, refined fuels, and raw drug materials remain exempt, accounting for nearly 30% of Indian exports to the US.
“Economic selfishness is on the rise globally and we must not sit and cry about our difficulties, we must rise above and not allow others to hold us in their clutches,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
He urged citizens to embrace greater self-reliance, saying, “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only ‘Made in India’ goods,” and encouraged shopkeepers to prominently promote Indian products.
Modi acknowledged that the tariffs could create added pressure but affirmed that India is prepared to withstand it.
