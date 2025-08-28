Trump Calls Minneapolis School Shooting Tragic, Orders Flags At Half-Staff Till Sunday Evening

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had been briefed about the school shooting in Minneapolis, and called it a“terrible situation.”

"I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

The President has also ordered that all American flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings nationwide till sunset on Sunday, August 31, in honor of the victims of the mass shooting.

White House proclamation reads,“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025.”

It further reads,“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,”

A shooter opened fire with a rifle Wednesday through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding 17 people in an act of violence the police chief called“absolutely incomprehensible.”

Armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, 23-year-old Robin Westman approached the side of the church and shot dozens of rounds through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School just before 8:30 a.m., Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at news conferences. He said the shooter then died by suicide.

The children who died were 8 and 10. Fourteen other kids and three octogenarian parishioners were wounded but expected to survive, the chief said.

