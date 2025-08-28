'Strategic Blunder': How US, China, UK And Other World Media Covered Trump's 50% Tariffs On India
The US president followed through on his threat to punish one of the world's largest economies for its purchases of discounted Russian oilAlso Read | What forced the US govt to leave Indian pharma out of the 50% tax bracket?
The 50 per cent tariff effective from August 27 hit major sectors, including textiles, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather, footwear, chemicals, and machinery.
Indian industry bodies acknowledged the challenges but also exuded confidence that Trump's tariffs would offer India an opportunity to strengthen its role as a resilient and future-ready trading partner.Also Read | Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold shares trade mixed amid Trump tariffs Here's how the world media reported Trump's tariff against IndiaGerman media:
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to take at least four phone calls from US President Donald Trump recently amid tariff war.
“There are signs indicating that Modi felt insulted,” FAZ reported, adding that PM Modi's refusal to speak to Trum demonstrates the depth of his irritation and his caution.Also Read | India needs a multipronged strategy to sail through this new era of trade US media
The New York Times explored "why India is so confused by the Trump administration" over US tariff rates of 50 percent. One of its headlines read,“India is 'perplexed' by Donald Trump.”
Meanwhile, an opinion piece in the Washington Post said, "Trump's India tariffs are a strategic blunder. He should change course." The report agreed with global affairs analyst Fareed Zakaria, saying,“This is a reckless and unnecessary assault on one of America's most vital strategic relationships."Also Read | 'Trumpian Tariffs Will Enable India To...': Ex NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant UK Media
The UK-based Guardian said, "Trump tariffs are reshaping old alliances as the global south plots its own path." It reported that in the past few months, "Trump's tactics are starting to produce a discernible political counter-reaction."
It claimed "the resistance shown in recent weeks by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China" suggested“how Trump's tariffs might in the medium term backfire...”Also Read | What forced the US govt to leave Indian pharma out of the 50% tax bracket? China
China's Global Times mentioned that the "deepening rift between India and the US", which it said, "has gone beyond tariff numbers."
The Chinese state media qouted experts from the country as saying that "within India, the tariffs have not only stirred nationalist sentiment but also serve as a wake-up call, prompting the country to reconsider its diplomatic strategy. .
