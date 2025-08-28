403
China Presses for Halt to Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) The Gaza conflict has now stretched nearly 700 days, plunging 2 million residents into a dire humanitarian crisis, with over 1 million facing emergency food shortages, warned Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. Addressing the UN Security Council, Geng stated that "the international community needs to exhaust every effort possible to prevent further deterioration."
"Violence cannot bring security, nor can force win peace," Geng stated, condemning Israel’s intensified military operations that have resulted in daily civilian casualties. He stressed, "We urge Israel to heed the strong calls from the international community, immediately cease its military operations in Gaza and immediately halt its dangerous moves that escalate tensions."
Highlighting a recent atrocity, Geng recalled Israel’s airstrike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital on Monday, which claimed the lives of more than 20 civilians, including journalists and medical personnel. "Israel is still moving forward with its military plan to take over Gaza. The plan, once implemented, will inevitably lead to more bloodshed and displacement, adding to the danger and insecurity both the Gazan people and the detained hostages are facing," he warned.
China firmly denounces actions that harm civilians or civilian infrastructure. "China opposes and condemns all actions that harm civilians, damage civilian infrastructure, and violate international law," Geng declared, emphasizing that violations of international humanitarian law, the weaponization of humanitarian aid, and militarized aid distribution are intolerable.
Geng pinpointed the greatest hurdle to scaling up humanitarian aid in Gaza is not a lack of supplies or inefficiency of the United Nations and humanitarian agencies. "Rather, it has always been Israel's lack of political will and the deliberately created obstacles," he asserted.
China calls on Israel to uphold its duties as the occupying power under international humanitarian law by opening all border crossings, restoring full humanitarian access, and cooperating with the UN to deliver aid in accordance with humanitarian principles.
Commenting on recent developments in the West Bank, Geng criticized Israel’s approval of a settlement expansion plan in the E1 area, warning that it would seriously disrupt the continuity of Palestinian territory and jeopardize the foundation for a future Palestinian state. He called on the international community to urgently revive efforts toward a two-state solution, while strongly opposing forced displacement and rejecting any actions aimed at annexing the West Bank and Gaza.
