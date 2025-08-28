403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s Yuan Gains Ground Against U.S. Dollar
(MENAFN) China’s currency, the renminbi—widely known as the yuan—saw a significant boost on Thursday, with its central parity rate increasing by 45 pips to close at 7.1063 against the U.S. dollar. This update comes from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, the official body responsible for setting the daily exchange rate benchmarks.
The yuan’s value in the Chinese spot foreign exchange market is managed within a controlled range, allowing it to fluctuate up to 2 percent above or below the central parity rate each trading day. This mechanism provides a balance between market dynamics and government regulation, aiming to ensure stability amid varying economic conditions.
The central parity rate is established through a weighted average of prices submitted by designated market makers before the start of each business day’s interbank trading session. This approach captures current market sentiment while aligning with China’s broader economic strategies. The daily fixing of the yuan’s exchange rate is pivotal, influencing both domestic and international financial activities, including trade, investment flows, and monetary policy.
The yuan’s value in the Chinese spot foreign exchange market is managed within a controlled range, allowing it to fluctuate up to 2 percent above or below the central parity rate each trading day. This mechanism provides a balance between market dynamics and government regulation, aiming to ensure stability amid varying economic conditions.
The central parity rate is established through a weighted average of prices submitted by designated market makers before the start of each business day’s interbank trading session. This approach captures current market sentiment while aligning with China’s broader economic strategies. The daily fixing of the yuan’s exchange rate is pivotal, influencing both domestic and international financial activities, including trade, investment flows, and monetary policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment