Alia Bhatt Is 'Mama' Soni Razdan's 'Biggest Fan'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Alia Bhatt has rooted for her mother-veteran actress Soni Razdan's performance in the upcoming project“Songs of Paradise” and said that watching her on screen is the Bollywood star's“greatest delight”.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote about Soni and her co-star Saba Azad.

For the caption, Alia wrote:“Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt journey of music, hardship and dreams. What a wonderful performance by @sabazad, you blended innocence with strength so beautifully in this tale of freedom.”

She added:“And my mama @sonirazdan, watching you on screen is my greatest delight. I think I'm your biggest fan, and to me you could never, ever have a single fault.”

Alia then heaped praise on director Danish Renzu.

She wrote:“@danishrenzu, this is such an authentic tale of talent and beauty, set in a time when we had no access to information the way we do today: Big congratulations to the entire cast for creating this magic on screen... Loved this film!”

The film is a period drama, and stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan. It is inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum. The lead character is portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods.

'Songs of Paradise' is an ode to Raj Begum's inspiring music and journey that is complemented by the soulful composition of Abhay Sopori and vocals of Masrat Un Nissa that enlivens the rich musical legacy and the captivating backdrop of the valley.

The film is directed by acclaimed and celebrated filmmaker Danish Renzu and written by him, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, 'Songs of Paradise' is set to drop on August 29 on Prime Video.