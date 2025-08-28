403
S. Korea, U.S. Conclude Maritime Infiltration Exercises
(MENAFN) South Korean and U.S. special operations forces wrapped up a joint maritime infiltration exercise this week, media reported Thursday.
The three-day operation, which ended Wednesday, was conducted near Anmyeon Island in South Chungcheong Province, the South Korean Army confirmed.
Approximately 40 soldiers from both countries took part in the training, supported by two U.S. F-16 fighter jets and a pair of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
This specialized drill coincided with the broader 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, a major joint military event that concluded Thursday.
In a statement, the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command declared, "The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands."
In a statement, the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command declared, "The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands."
