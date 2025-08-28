Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea, U.S. Conclude Maritime Infiltration Exercises

S. Korea, U.S. Conclude Maritime Infiltration Exercises


2025-08-28 03:14:45
(MENAFN) South Korean and U.S. special operations forces wrapped up a joint maritime infiltration exercise this week, media reported Thursday.

The three-day operation, which ended Wednesday, was conducted near Anmyeon Island in South Chungcheong Province, the South Korean Army confirmed.

Approximately 40 soldiers from both countries took part in the training, supported by two U.S. F-16 fighter jets and a pair of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

This specialized drill coincided with the broader 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, a major joint military event that concluded Thursday.

In a statement, the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command declared, "The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands."

MENAFN28082025000045017169ID1109986261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search