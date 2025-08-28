Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event For Sept 4: Galaxy S25 FE & Tab S11 Series Likely To Debut

Samsung has confirmed that it will hold a new Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4. It is evident that both businesses are getting ready for a busy start to the month since the news comes only a few days before Apple is scheduled to reveal the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The event will be webcast online and coincides with the IFA 2025 technology expo in Berlin, which often features a number of new releases of consumer gadgets. Although Samsung has not yet revealed the whole lineup of items it intends to display, the invitation to the event implies a new Galaxy Tab that is now available for reservation. However, the specifics of this tablet are still unknown.

Furthermore, Samsung usually updates its Fan Edition lineup at this time of year, so there's a good chance the Galaxy S25 FE will be on display. According to recent South Korean leaks, the S25 FE is expected to launch on September 19, which is a little earlier than the S24 FE, which debuted at the end of September last year. The event may thus be for the FE gadget.

What Do Leaks Suggest?

A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen operating at 120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a triple back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and Samsung's Exynos 2400 CPU are all possible features of the next Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, according to rumours. A 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W wireless charging and 45W rapid charging is also anticipated to be included.

In addition to smartphones and tablets, Samsung's development on a "tri-fold" foldable phone has also generated conjecture. Earlier this month, the firm itself made reference to such a gadget during an earnings call. However, the tri-fold is unlikely to make its debut at this virtual presentation, since Samsung often reserves its most innovative products for large-scale, in-person events.

All eyes will be on Samsung's plans for the livestream, which is scheduled for September 4 at 3 PM IST. An aggressive cycle of new product unveilings in the worldwide smartphone market is put in motion by the announcement's timing, which coincides so closely with the release of Apple's iPhone 17.