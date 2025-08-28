Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SIA Hikes Krisflyer Miles From Nov 1


Dhaka: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will adjust KrisFlyer redemption and upgrade rates from Nov 1, marking the first revision since 2022.

Saver awards on flights to and from Europe and the US will rise 5% across all cabin classes, while Business, First, and Suites redemptions within Asia and the South-west Pacific will also climb 5pc. Economy Saver rates on those routes will, however, drop by 5pc.

For Zone 10 (Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey), Saver rates will increase 10–20pc across all cabins. Advantage awards will rise 10–15pc across most regions, except Zone 10, where rates will go up 5pc for Economy, 18pc for Business, and 15pc for First Class.

Tickets issued before Oct 31 remain unaffected.

SIA will also introduce“Access” redemptions, letting members use more miles to secure seats even when regular award inventory is sold out.

Additionally, from Sep 1, KrisFlyer members can earn status credits through spending on Kris+, KrisShop, and Pelago. PPS Club members will gain one PPS Value per S$3 spent, while KrisFlyer members will earn one Elite mile per S$1, subject to caps.

The updates come as SIA posted a 58.8pc fall in Q1 net profit, though July passenger traffic rose 6.2pc.

