Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For August 28
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9786
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.1157
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1068
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5686
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.012
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1225
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0807
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2378
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2651
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6309
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2182
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0194
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.2956
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0298
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1784
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1206
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5105
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2334
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5636
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3158
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4663
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0195
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4992
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.1024
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1685
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0137
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6006
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.464
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3906
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0169
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3221
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.453
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3184
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0414
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0411
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1553
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment