Condor Signs Mou With Hungary's 4Ig S&D To Establish Hub For Advanced Non-Lethal Solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 27 August 2025 - CONDOR, a Brazilian leader in non-lethal technologies and part of the UAE's EDGE Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (S&D), a major telecommunications, IT, and defence-industrial group in Hungary and the Western Balkans, to explore the establishment of a regional hub in Hungary for advanced non-lethal solutions.

Under the MoU, 4iG S&D and CONDOR will explore opportunities to produce non-lethal solutions in Hungary, including possible technology transfers, manufacturing, training and capacity building, and joint research initiatives.

Frederico Aguiar, CEO of CONDOR, said: 'With the strong backing of EDGE, our partnership with 4iG S&D represents a strategic step in advancing Hungary's defence industry and supporting the wider European security ecosystem. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to delivering sovereign, localised non-lethal solutions that enhance the capabilities of Central European law enforcement and regional security forces. By fostering enduring partnerships across Europe, we aim to catalyse innovation, strengthen industrial collaboration, and contribute to the development of next-generation technologies that safeguard our societies.'

The goal of the long-term partnership between 4iG SDT and EDGE is to create joint developments that are competitive on an international level and meet the technological and security policy requirements of NATO member states. The cooperation agreement now signed with CONDOR creates the opportunity to lay the foundations for a regional center in the field of limited-impact, traumatic defence solutions through joint developments, knowledge transfer, and industrial synergies. The agreement can serve as an excellent example and also marks the beginning of cross-continental cooperation' said István Sárhegyi, CEO of 4iG SDT.

The MoU for advanced non-lethal solutions is the latest development in EDGE's ongoing partnership with 4iG S&D. In July this year, EDGE and 4iG S&D signed three MoUs to establish significant and expansive industrial cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hungary, including the exploration of jointly developing and producing EDGE's SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system, SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering munitions, and VEGA and ORION unmanned air traffic control solutions.

The agreements highlight EDGE's continuous commitment to strengthening ties with key European defence ecosystems through dynamic partnerships and delivering jointly developed, export-ready solutions that meet the evolving modernisation requirements of NATO countries.

