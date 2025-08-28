QF's Pre-University Education Welcomes 220 New Educators

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education welcomed approximately 220 new teachers at its annual induction day. The event provided an overview of QF's education system as well as opportunities to connect with colleagues from across its schools.

The induction showcased Qatar Foundation's (QF) mission, programmes, and initiatives, aiming to help new teachers integrate smoothly into the workplace and feel part of a collaborative and professional learning community.

Executive Director of QF's International Baccalaureate Schools within Pre-University Education (PUE), Mehdi Benchaabane emphasised that joining QF is not only about becoming part of a workplace, but also about contributing to an educational vision established more than three decades ago, with a firm belief in the power of education to unlock human potential.

“QF's mission is reflected in building generations and shaping the future of the nation and the world, by committing to understanding students, embracing their aspirations and cultural values, and supporting them in facing challenges and discovering their potential.”

Benchaabane noted that what distinguishes QF's PUE is that it is an integrated system of fifteen academies and programmes, each with its own identity yet united by one mission.

“The strength of this system lies in its diversity, with schools spread across local communities and the cultural and intellectual heart of Doha, specialising in fields including science, music, leadership, and inclusive education,” he said.

“The diversity of QF's schools gives them greater strength and flexibility, contributing to the creation of an integrated educational system enriched by resources, ideas, and innovation, and providing every student with a place to belong and an opportunity to grow, regardless of their background or abilities.

“At the heart of this system are the International Baccalaureate schools, which combine bilingualism, critical thinking, and global mindedness while preserving deep cultural roots. This approach proves that quality education is not a one-size-fits-all model, but a philosophy that adapts to context, honours local culture, and prepares students to thrive in a global world.”

Benchaabane stressed that QF's institutions and educational programmes embody a strong commitment to inclusion, explaining that the quality of any education system is measured not only by how well its top students perform, but also by how effectively it supports those facing learning challenges.

Addressing the teachers directly, he said,“Your role is not limited to delivering the curriculum; it goes beyond that to being mentors and guides, and sometimes the only voice that gives a student confidence in themselves.

“The way you welcome them, the expectations you set, and the trust you build with them are all factors that determine not only what the student learns, but also who they will become in the future.”

He concluded by highlighting that what makes QF's PUE exceptional is not only its programmes or campuses, but also the supportive work environment it provides for its staff.

“They do not work in isolation, but within an interconnected system that offers unique advantages such as collaboration across schools and pathways, access to rich opportunities for professional growth, shared resources and expertise, a culture of continuous innovation, and a comprehensive support network that serves both teachers and students alike.”