Last Week to Experience the Magic of Modesh World Before Summer Ends
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 August 2025: The clock is ticking with just a few more days before Dubai’s ultimate indoor family destination Modesh World 2025 wraps up its most exciting season ever at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 4–7. With the closing date set for 28 August, this is the final chance for parents and kids to create treasured summer memories at one of the city’s beloved summer attractions. There's still so much more to explore, play, watch, and win with a vibrant mix of games, workshops, stage shows, dining experiences, and chances to meet the beloved Modesh and Dana.
Organised by DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in cooperation with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as a signature attraction of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Modesh World is finishing with a flourish with 118 fun games and attractions spanning 5 zones, in addition to thrilling shows, live entertainment, and on-stage workshops.
For just AED 25 per adult and AED 150 per child, visitors can enjoy a full day of non-stop fun across all attractions. Families also benefit from unbeatable value with a special “buy three, get one free” ticket deal, while Esaad and Al Saada cardholders can enjoy additional discounts. To ensure accessibility for all, people of determination and their guardians or caregivers receive free entry.
Families looking to make the most of Modesh World’s last week should add these must-visit, top five experiences to their list.
1. EPIC ZONES FOR EVERY AGE
Modesh World’s five immersive zones have been buzzing all summer - and there are only days left to explore them all. Little ones can jump, climb, and explore in the colourful inflatables of Bounce Zone, while adventure reaches its peak in the Arcade Zone. For adrenaline seekers, the Drift Zone offers karting, quad biking, bumper cars, dinosaur rides, and even an ice rink, while the Main Stage invites families to enjoy live stage shows, creative workshops, and meet-and-greet sessions with Modesh and Dana.
2. FUEL ENDLESS FUN
Between adventures, visitors have been refuelling at the upgraded Modesh Café and food court, which this year shines a spotlight on homegrown SMEs and local talent. 13 F&B vendors are serving up everything from specialty coffee freshly brewed by Emirati-led cafés, to nostalgic treats like churros, pancakes, and cotton candy, as well as hearty Emirati favourites and global street food flavours. Promising something for every craving!
3. HANDS-ON LEARNING
In the final days of Modesh World, highlights include a special series of talks and knowledge-sharing sessions hosted in collaboration with various Dubai Government entities. The Community Development Authority (CDA) is hosting a special series of inspiring talks and knowledge-sharing sessions with senior citizens daily until 28 August. The Consumer Awareness Team from Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is helping young visitors understand their consumer rights through competitions, video screenings, and interactive games daily until 28 August. Dubai Municipality is hosting the final workshop on food and health safety on 26 August. Dubai Civil Defence is exploring best practices on emergency response, fire safety, safe evacuation, and what it takes to become a firefighter for the last time on 28 August, in addition to special meet-and-greets with mascot “Salim” and real Civil Defence officers.
4. SPECTACULAR DAILY STAGE SHOWS
Modesh World’s daily stage shows continue to thrill audiences with four dynamic storylines. From the roaring adventure of Jurassic Modesh to the futuristic fun of Robot Laboratory, the retro gaming energy of Game Over, and the dazzling celebration of The Future Will Be Digital, families can enjoy a new story on stage every day, complete with interactive moments and photo opportunities.
5. DSS STUDENT SHOWCASE
As part of back-to-school celebrations, Modesh World is hosting the DSS Student Design Competition, celebrating creativity, play, and community spirit. Selected artwork is being proudly displayed on-site and on a digital wall, while visitors enjoy interactive games like Matchy Matchy Memory, Lucky Drop, and Mini Golf, plus a kids’ corner with crafting and painting workshops. This activation gives students the chance to showcase their talent, contribute to Dubai’s summer celebrations, and celebrate the Spirit of Summer alongside Modesh, Dana, and DSS branding.
FINAL WEEK TO VISIT
Open daily until 28 August 2025, from 10am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and 10am to midnight on weekends (Friday to Sunday).
Getting to Modesh World is stress-free and straightforward. Dubai’s public transport system provides a safe and cost-effective way to reach Dubai World Trade Centre via Metro, bus routes, or taxis. For those driving, ample parking is available across six paid car parks and two free car parks, with valet services onsite. Visitors with electric vehicles can also benefit from dedicated parking bays equipped with charging stations.
For more information on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh on social media and the Modesh World website.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
